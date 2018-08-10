Motorist who fled DUI checkpoint gets federal prison for illegal gun

A convicted felon who tried to flee from a 2016 DUI checkpoint in Independence was sentenced to prison Friday for illegally possessing a firearm.
Derrick J. White, 30, was sentenced to eight years and 10 months in federal prison.
Police were operating a DUI checkpoint Aug. 13, 2016, at U.S. 24 and Vassar Road in Independence. White fled from the checkpoint, and pursuing police used stop sticks to deflate his vehicle’s tires.
In a subsequent search of his car, officers found a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Because he has prior felony convictions, it is illegal for White to possess a firearm.
