Independence gun store robbery prompts $10K reward from ATF and gun group

Federal authorities and a gun trade association each offered a $5,000 reward to help find the thieves who stole guns from an Independence store.
The break-in happened early Thursday at The Armory KC in the 10500 block of East U.S. 40, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The ATF said several firearms were stolen. Independence police officers arrived moments after the break-in and arrested a juvenile who had tried to flee.
Officers saw that burglars broke through the front door. Several persons may have taken part in the robbery, according to the ATF.
The ATF said its $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the burglary would be matched by another $5,000 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
Anyone with information should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, at its website.
