White pickup truck sought in Shawnee homicide investigation

Investigators say they are looking for a white pickup truck in connection with the killing of a Shawnee man early Wednesday.
The truck was described as a GMC or Chevrolet that was seen about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 51st Place and Monticello.
Detectives with the Metro Squad are helping Shawnee police in the investigation into the killing of 57-year-old David J. Paterno.
Police officers responding to reports of a physical disturbance in the 21900 block of West 51st Place found Paterno suffering serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Metro Squad at 913-742-6090 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
