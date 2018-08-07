He traveled to KC for sex with 13-year-old. The FBI was waiting

A Kansas man is facing federal charges after he traveled to Kansas City allegedly expecting to meet teenage sisters to have sex.
But the 16-year-old prostitute Bradley D. Voth thought he had been communicating with online was actually an FBI undercover agent, according to prosecutors.
Voth, 55, of Buhler in Reno County, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on a charge of traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
According to federal court documents, Voth allegedly thought he was communicating with a 16-year-old prostitute who mentioned she had a 13-year-old sister.
He allegedly made arrangements to travel to Kansas City and agreed to pay $140 for sex, according to the allegations.
When he arrived at the Kansas City coffee shop for the meeting, he was arrested.
