Police identify 26-year-old woman fatally shot in south Kansas City

Police have released the name of a 26-year-old woman fatally shot early Sunday in south Kansas City.
Shanterria Edwards was found fatally shot about 2:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, according to police.
Officers patrolling the area heard gunfire and responded to the scene. While they were on their way, police received a 911 call from a woman saying she had been shot.
Police found Edwards in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel responded and declared her dead at the scene.
Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide. Since the shooting occurred near an apartment complex, police said they hoped someone saw or heard something that could help solve the case.
Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 anonymously or the Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5042.
Edwards is counted among the victims of a rash of violence in Kansas City that left six dead or dying from gunfire and 23 more people wounded in the first four days of August.
Comments