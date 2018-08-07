$5.75 million judgment against accused killer of attorney Tom Pickert upheld

The Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a $5.75 million judgment against David G. Jungerman, the 80-year-old millionaire who is charged with murder in the death of attorney Tom Pickert.
Pickert had represented a plaintiff who last summer won a civil suit and judgment against Jungerman. The case involved injuries to a homeless man whom Jungerman shot on his property.
Jungerman’s attorney appealed the case but the court affirmed the trial court verdict Tuesday.
After that verdict, Jungerman approached Pickert in the courtroom in an aggressive manner and mentioned that he owned many guns.
Pickert was shot in the head outside his Brookside home on Oct. 25. He had just returned from taking his two sons to school.
The shooting happened the day after Jungerman had been served with paperwork to seize his property to satisfy the civil judgment.
Evidence against Jungerman includes an audio recording that police say he accidentally made. “People, uh, know that I murdered that son of a bitch,” Jungerman says on the recording, referring to Pickert, according to court documents.
Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder. A trial is tentatively scheduled for late February.
