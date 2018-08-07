Woman killed Sunday near 107th and Greenwood Road died from gunfire, police say

Investigators have determined that a woman who was killed Sunday morning in south Kansas City died from gunfire, according to police.

Kansas City police on Tuesday identified the woman as Cyrenaica Lang, 55. The cause of death had been under investigation after she was found unresponsive two days earlier.

On Sunday, police were called about 3 a.m. to the area of 107th Street and Greenwood Road for what was reported as a medical emergency.

Arriving officers found Lang unresponsive in the street. Emergency medical personnel declared her dead.

At the time, police said the cause of death was still under investigation but that the case was being treated as a homicide.

The finding that Lang died from gunfire raised the number of shootings last week to 25 and the deaths resulting from gunfire to 6.

Lang is counted among the victims of a rash of violence in Kansas City that left six dead or dying from gunfire and 23 more people wounded in the first four days of August.

Police investigating Lang’s killing asked anyone who saw anything in the area to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 anonymously or the Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5042.