Christopher Hicks-Berry
Christopher Hicks-Berry Missouri Department of Corrections
Christopher Hicks-Berry Missouri Department of Corrections

Crime

Sleeping on the job lands convicted felon back in prison

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

August 06, 2018 01:04 PM

An employee of a Claycomo phone store was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm after a customer found him shirtless and asleep and called police.

Christopher Hicks-Berry is now charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hicks-Berry, 31, was an employee of the MetroPCS store at 411 East U.S. 69.

According to federal court documents, a customer found Hicks-Berry asleep in a chair, shirtless and barefoot, in a back room and could not wake him.

The customer called police and officers roused him after “several attempts.”

Hicks-Berry allegedly reached for a bag on a table in front of him, but officers detained him.

Inside the bag, they found a .40-caliber handgun with an attached drum-type magazine loaded with 49 bullets, according to the documents.

Officers also recovered small amounts of marijuana, cocaine and 18 ecstasy pills.

Hicks-Berry has several prior felony convictions and was on parole in another drug case, according to court records.

  Comments  