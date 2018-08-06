Sleeping on the job lands convicted felon back in prison

An employee of a Claycomo phone store was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm after a customer found him shirtless and asleep and called police.
Christopher Hicks-Berry is now charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Hicks-Berry, 31, was an employee of the MetroPCS store at 411 East U.S. 69.
According to federal court documents, a customer found Hicks-Berry asleep in a chair, shirtless and barefoot, in a back room and could not wake him.
The customer called police and officers roused him after “several attempts.”
Hicks-Berry allegedly reached for a bag on a table in front of him, but officers detained him.
Inside the bag, they found a .40-caliber handgun with an attached drum-type magazine loaded with 49 bullets, according to the documents.
Officers also recovered small amounts of marijuana, cocaine and 18 ecstasy pills.
Hicks-Berry has several prior felony convictions and was on parole in another drug case, according to court records.
Comments