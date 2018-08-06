Man shot by Liberty police after firing rifle at them was 33

The rifle-carrying man who died in a police shootout in Liberty has been identified as 33-year-old Eric Benjamen Richards.

On Saturday night, police said Richards called dispatch and “made some comments regarding a mass shooting.”





Police responded around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highland Drive to reports of a suicidal man armed with a rifle. Richards fired at the officers when they arrived, police said. They returned fire, killing Richards. The officers were not injured.

The Northland Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Team is investigating.

Liberty police captain Andy Hedrick said on Saturday: “I’m glad police officers are OK, and it’s tragic that someone’s deceased right now as a result of this.”