On Friday, the FBI joined Kansas City police to raise public awareness about the dangers of citizens pointing hand-held lasers at police and commercial aircraft.
Warning to whoever flashed laser light on KHP pilot: The feds are coming

By Joe Robertson

August 05, 2018 09:48 PM

Add the Kansas Highway Patrol to law enforcement agencies with this warning about flashing pilots with laser lights:

It is a federal crime. They will look for you. And if they find you, you can go to jail.

A KHP pilot was hit with a laser Saturday night south of Wichita and the agency sent out a tweet Sunday morning, saying the pilot was able to figure out the address and that investigators are coming.

Kansas City police arrested a 31-year-old woman earlier this summer on federal criminal charges for allegedly pointing a laser at a Kansas City police helicopter.

The FBI and Kansas City police held a press conference at that time to warn people of the dangers of flashing lasers into pilots’ eyes.

