Warning to whoever flashed laser light on KHP pilot: The feds are coming

Add the Kansas Highway Patrol to law enforcement agencies with this warning about flashing pilots with laser lights:
It is a federal crime. They will look for you. And if they find you, you can go to jail.
A KHP pilot was hit with a laser Saturday night south of Wichita and the agency sent out a tweet Sunday morning, saying the pilot was able to figure out the address and that investigators are coming.
Kansas City police arrested a 31-year-old woman earlier this summer on federal criminal charges for allegedly pointing a laser at a Kansas City police helicopter.
The FBI and Kansas City police held a press conference at that time to warn people of the dangers of flashing lasers into pilots’ eyes.
