Warning to whoever flashed laser light on KHP pilot: The feds are coming

Add the Kansas Highway Patrol to law enforcement agencies with this warning about flashing pilots with laser lights:

It is a federal crime. They will look for you. And if they find you, you can go to jail.

A KHP pilot was hit with a laser Saturday night south of Wichita and the agency sent out a tweet Sunday morning, saying the pilot was able to figure out the address and that investigators are coming.

SIGN UP

Last night one of our aircraft was hit with an intentional laser strike. The pilot was able to locate an address and will follow up. Just a reminder that it is a federal crime to aim a laser pointer at an aircraft. — KHP Aircraft (@KHPAircraft) August 5, 2018

Kansas City police arrested a 31-year-old woman earlier this summer on federal criminal charges for allegedly pointing a laser at a Kansas City police helicopter.

The FBI and Kansas City police held a press conference at that time to warn people of the dangers of flashing lasers into pilots’ eyes.