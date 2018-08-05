Paola motorcyclist fleeing police crashes, dies

A Paola man fleeing Osawatomie police on a motorcycle died Friday night after his bike left the roadway and hit a tree.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that killed 54-year-old Gilford Lee Sherley.
Police said Sherley had committed multiple traffic violations when an officer tried to pull him over about 10:30 p.m. in Osawatomie city limits.
But the motorcyclist instead sped away at a high rate of speed, police said. The motorcycle left the city and was continuing near 335th Street and Old Kansas City Road when the bike lost control and hit a tree.
Shirley, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
