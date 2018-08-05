KC police involved in standoff following report of gunshots
Kansas City police responding to reports of shooting near 59th Street and Swope Parkway Sunday morning were met with gunfire, leading to an hours-long standoff. No officers were injured. One person in the home suffered a gunshot injury.
Two women were killed and six people were injured in various incidents of violence across Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday, including a shootout and police standoff near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. The events followed an already violent week.
A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon during a large argument outside her home, Kansas City police said. It is unclear if she was involved in the altercation. The homicide was reported in the 5000 block of Chestnut Avenue. A suspect is in custody.
Kelly Jackson, mother and Bernice Jackson, grandma of 27-year-old Deandrea Vine, a single mother of four children, who was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning, were not foreseeing what would happen to Deandrea.
“He was a good person, he never hurt nobody,” said Janice Shelton of Kansas City, who looks over a recent photograph of her boyfriend, Leonard Joyner III, who was shot and killed after a minor traffic accident Sunday at 51st and Swope Parkway.
Crystal Foster, estranged daughter of Ronald Kidwell, says her father is a white supremacist. She was not surprised to learn he was charged with the murder of a black woman and says she hopes the "monster" goes to jail for life.