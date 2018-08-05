KC police involved in standoff following report of gunshots

Kansas City police responding to reports of shooting near 59th Street and Swope Parkway Sunday morning were met with gunfire, leading to an hours-long standoff. No officers were injured. One person in the home suffered a gunshot injury.
By
Overnight Sunday was a ‘very violent night’ in KC

Crime

Overnight Sunday was a ‘very violent night’ in KC

Two women were killed and six people were injured in various incidents of violence across Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday, including a shootout and police standoff near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. The events followed an already violent week.

Suspect vehicle

Crime

Suspect vehicle

Lenexa police are looking for the driver of this vehicle, seen at 99th and Holmes Road in Kansas City in the early morning July 22, in connection with an investigation of sexual assault.