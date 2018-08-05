Six people shot, two killed in separate incidents across Kansas City overnight

Six people were shot, and two were killed, in separate incidents across Kansas City overnight, police said Sunday morning.

As police reported the numerous shootings that occurred overnight, they were also engaged in a standoff with a person who had reportedly been shooting at officers near 59th Street and Swope Parkway.

The first of the shootings was reported about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near East 39th Street and Chelsea Avenue, where police found a man shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

About midnight, near 18th Street and Highland Avenue in the jazz district, police working off-duty responded to the sound of gunshots and found a disturbance involving a large crowd. When the crowd dispersed, police found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. The four were each taken to a hospital in serious condition.

SIGN UP

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police found a woman fatally shot in a vehicle in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.

Police were also investigating a homicide about 3 a.m. near 107th and Greenwood, where a woman was found dead in the street. The cause of death is under investigation, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning near 59th Street and Swope Parkway, police became engaged in a standoff with a person who was reportedly firing a gun outside a home. The person allegedly shot at police officers and one officer returned fire. No officers were hurt.

These incidents come two days after police reported that 17 people were shot in Kansas City over a period of 48 hours.

Police asked anyone with information about the incidents to call the TIPS Hotline 474-8477 anonymously or the Police Department Homicide Unit at 234-5042.