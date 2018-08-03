Man sentenced for murder in 2017 crash that killed his two sons, aged 6 and 10

An Independence man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a March 17, 2017, vehicle crash that killed his two young sons.
Brian Keith Moyer, 42, was driving east at 70-100 mph on 12th Street at Newton Avenue, near Sheffield Park in the old Northeast, when the vehicle crested a hill and crashed.
The vehicle struck a utility pole, flipped and struck a chain link fence before landing in the front yard of a residence just west of Ewing Avenue.
Moyer and both boys were ejected. Dustin Moyer, 6, and Brian Moyer Jr., 10, were killed. They were not wearing seat belts. Moyer had non-life-threatening injuries. A female passenger had to be extricated.
The brothers attended Korte Elementary School in Independence.
Police said Moyer earlier was involved in a hit-and-run near Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue when Moyer rear-ended another vehicle. Moyer stopped briefly and agreed to exchange information with the other driver but then fled the scene. The other driver followed Moyer, who ran stop signs before crashing.
Moyer’s license was suspended at the time. He had a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated.
Moyer pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 15 years on each of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was also sentenced to four years for leaving the scene of an accident. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Comments