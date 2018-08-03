Man shot in chest at Grandview home, police say. Another man taken into custody

A 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest late Thursday after a shooting in Grandview, police said in a news release.
Grandview police were called to a home in the 13500 block of Belmead Avenue at 11:46 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found a 25-year-old man had been shot in the chest inside the home. Police said he’s in stable condition.
Another man who was found at the scene was taken into custody in regard to the shooting.
By early Friday, police said they were still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
