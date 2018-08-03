Three taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with KC officers, police say

Three men were arrested early Friday after a standoff at a house in the 4000 block of East 68th Street, Kansas City police said in a news release.
Police were called to the area after 10:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a disturbance involving three armed people allegedly trying to break into the home, the news release said.
Officers arrived, and police said shots were fired at the officers from inside the home.
Additional officers came to the scene to help as the responding officers took cover.
Police said the men inside the home fired shots, and the officers returned fire.
A short time later, police said the three men exited the home and were taken into custody.
Police said one of the men had a gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with the officers. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
By 2:30 a.m., police said officers had cleared the residence, and the investigation was expected to last through the early morning hours.
