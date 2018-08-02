Two Kansas deputies hospitalized after suspected drug exposure

Two Miami County deputies became ill Wednesday and were taken to a hospital after arresting a man for possession of narcotics.
That man was also hospitalized after an apparent overdose, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon when the deputies stopped to check on a vehicle stopped along Old Kansas City Road near 239th Street.
After speaking to the driver of the car, the deputies arrested him for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
That’s when the man and both deputies got sick and an ambulance was called. The deputies were released from the hospital later Wednesday night.
The other man remained hospitalized Thursday morning.
“We do not know what caused the deputies to become ill, but believe it may be linked to the narcotics or another substance in the car or on the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said in a written release.
They did not say what type of drug the man was arrested for possessing.
