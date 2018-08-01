Woman killed amid ‘large disturbance’ outside her KC home near Brush Creek, police say

A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon during a large argument outside her home, Kansas City police said. It is unclear if she was involved in the altercation.
Officers responded to the 5000 block of Chestnut Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. A suspect is in custody.
“People argue all the time. It doesn’t have to erupt into gunfire,” said Officer Jacob Becchina with Kansas City police at the crime scene.
The victim was in her 40s. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There was an argument and a large disturbance out in front of the residence,” Becchina said. “That argument erupted into gunfire and she was unfortunately struck by that gunfire.”
The relationship between the victim and shooter is unknown at this time, Becchina said.
The area is a few blocks south of Brush Creek.
Comments