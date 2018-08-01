KCK man sentenced for raping two girls, ages 3 and 6

A 43-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man was sentenced to nearly 26 years in prison after admitting he raped two girls ages 3 and 6.
Jason Ellis said he had multiple sexual encounters with one of the victims over a period of two years.
Children’s Mercy Hospital contacted Leavenworth police after a medical examination on the 3-year-old indicated sexual abuse.
Ellis pleaded guilty in Leavenworth County to three counts of rape. Under a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 310 months in prison. A jury trial would have required the victims to testify.
“Children who are victims of crimes must testify when defendants request jury trials,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Wednesday in a statement. “As prosecutors in Kansas we are very limited in our ability to prevent child victims from testifying. This plea agreement allowed the victims to get justice and avoid the trauma of testifying.”
Comments