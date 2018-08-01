Man shot in the face during argument with twin brother in Grandview

Police have a man in custody after his 32-year-old twin brother was shot in the face during an argument in Grandview.

Police responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call saying there had been a shooting in the 13200 block of Ashland Avenue.

After securing the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a hospital.

Officers determined that an argument had erupted between the brothers who were allegedly armed with handguns. During the argument, one of the brothers was shot.

Police took the other brother into custody. Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.