Police are investigating a non-fatal officer-involved shooting after officers shot a suspected car burglar who allegedly pulled a gun on officers. The suspected had attempted to break into a vehicle prior to the shooting. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from July 2015.
Suspected car burglar shot after allegedly pulling gun on KCK police officers

August 01, 2018 07:27 AM

Police shot a suspected burglar late Tuesday after the person allegedly pulled a gun on officers investigating an armed disturbance.

The suspected burglar was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North 25th Street. A witness told police that a person was trying to break into a vehicle in the area. After being confronted, the burglar allegedly fired a gun into the air and fled.

Officers found a suspect matching the description of the burglar. Officers confronted the suspect, who allegedly pulled out a gun.

Officers fired injuring the suspect.

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Major Case Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

