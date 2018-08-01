Suspected car burglar shot after allegedly pulling gun on KCK police officers

Police shot a suspected burglar late Tuesday after the person allegedly pulled a gun on officers investigating an armed disturbance.
The suspected burglar was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North 25th Street. A witness told police that a person was trying to break into a vehicle in the area. After being confronted, the burglar allegedly fired a gun into the air and fled.
Officers found a suspect matching the description of the burglar. Officers confronted the suspect, who allegedly pulled out a gun.
Officers fired injuring the suspect.
The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Major Case Unit continues to investigate the shooting.
Comments