KC teen to be tried as adult in shooting death of 15-year-old skateboarder

A Kansas City teen is charged with second-degree murder and will be tried as an adult in the fatal April 16 shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Andrew Rodriguez, 17, is also charged with three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Jesus Reyes, known as a proficient skateboarder, was killed during an attempt to buy a gun, according to court records.

Police found Reyes and another teen, who was also shot and seriously wounded, shortly after 10 p.m. in a car in the intersection of Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue. Reyes was declared dead at the scene.

According to the other victim, a 16-year-old male, he and Reyes had arranged via Facebook to buy a gun from Rodriguez, whom they met near 16th Terrace and Bennington Avenue.

The victim said he and Reyes were in a vehicle when they handed over money for a Glock 27 with an extended magazine. But instead of giving them the gun, Rodriguez allegedly shot both teens.

The wounded victim managed to drive to the Truman Road location where he called 9-1-1.

Rodriguez and another suspect were taken into custody in a residence in the 6600 block of East 16th Terrace where, with a search warrant, police found drugs and several guns, including a Glock 27 with an extended magazine.

According to court records, police heard Rodriguez and the other suspect talking to each other through the wall of their separate interrogation rooms. Police said Rodriguez admitted shooting the victims because they had “upped” on him, meaning they had raised a gun at him.

Prosecutors requested bond be set at $500,000.

Reyes was known around the Penn Valley skate park as “Lil Jesus.” A friend told The Star that he had potential to be a professional skateboarder. Another boarder said Reyes “had to grow up too young.”