Leavenworth woman told police she and her child were kidnapped. They weren’t

A Leavenworth woman pleaded no contest after falsely reporting a crime last October, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office.
When Leavenworth police found Michell Morgan, 29, and her infant child at the scene of a traffic accident at 119th Street and Wolcott Road, Morgan said that an “unknown black male” had entered her vehicle as she was getting gas, prompting her to jump into the passenger seat to be with her child.
Morgan told police the unknown man then began driving her vehicle with her and her child inside, until the accident, when he then fled.
Various law enforcement, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, then dispatched a number of resources, including K9 dogs and an airplane in order to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful.
During the investigation, police say Morgan gave three separate scenarios of the abduction that ran contrary to evidence.
The inconsistencies prompted police to determine Morgan had not been kidnapped, having instead made up the ordeal.
Morgan pleaded no contest to interference with law enforcement. Sentencing has been scheduled for Aug 31.
