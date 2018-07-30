Olathe barbeque owner ordered to trial for spending spree with customer’s credit card

The owner of a longtime Olathe barbeque restaurant was ordered Monday to stand trial for multiple financial crimes including misuse of a customer’s credit card.

Matthew R. Sander, owner of Smokin’ Joe’s Bar-B-Q, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Johnson County District Court where he is facing 24 felony and misdemeanor charges.

A judged then bound Sander over for trial, and Sander’s lawyer entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Sander, 54, is charged in four separate cases with 10 counts of identify theft, four counts of criminal use of a credit card, two counts of felony theft and eight counts of misdemeanor theft.

Most of the charges stem from an incident in late January when a customer left a credit card behind after dining at the restaurant.

The customer called the restaurant the next day and was told it had not been found. He then canceled the card.

But when he received his next statement, he found that more than $7,300 in charges had been racked up on it before the cancellation. Those included $859 spent at a liquor store, $2,134 at Bed Bath & Beyond, $1,575 at Kohl’s, $936 at Academy Sports, $999 at The Home Depot and $322 at Garozzo’s restaurant.

According to court documents, Olathe police detectives went to the businesses where the card had been used and obtained surveillance video that allegedly showed Sander.

Sander is scheduled back in court on Sept. 26.