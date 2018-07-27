Lansing escapee sentenced to 130 more months in prison on top of 20 years

A man who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility and was an accomplice to shooting at law enforcement officers in Platte County before being captured bought himself an additional 130 months in prison.
Allen M. Hurst is already serving 20 years in Missouri. The new sentence in Leavenworth County will run consecutive to that as well as Hurst’s previous sentences in Kansas for burglary and theft.
Hurst and two other men escaped from the Lansing prison on May 10, 2013. Hurst and one of the other escapees, Scott A. Gilbert, stole a pickup truck and drove to Platte County.
A Platte City officer tried to stop the truck. Hurst, who was driving, led several officers on a 100 mph chase on Interstate 29 and along rural highways.
During the chase, Gilbert fired at officers with a shotgun. No one was injured. Gilbert was sentenced to 128 years for the shooting and 10 years for escape.
“Escaping shows no remorse for your criminal actions,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement about Hurst’s sentencing. “Hurst and Gilbert not only escaped, but they stole a truck and shot at law enforcement. They deserve their additional prison time.”
