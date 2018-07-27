Remains found at Kansas lake last summer finally identified

Nearly a year after a park ranger found human remains in a Kansas lake, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Friday it had identified the body.
The skeletal remains of Anna Marie Baldwin of Topeka were found at Melvern Lake in Osage County, near Emporia, on Aug. 27.
Investigators believe Baldwin, 40, was killed between April and July 2017. She was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the KBI.
The ranger, working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, found the remains doing a routine check on the north side of the lake, near the Turkey Point Waterfront Day Use area.
Melvern Lake is about 85 miles southwest of Kansas City. Investigators ask that anyone who knew Baldwin or might have information contact them at 800-572-7464 (800-KS-CRIME).
