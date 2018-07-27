Posing on Facebook with gun day after his prison release lands KC man back in jail

A Kansas City man released from prison earlier this month is back in custody after police saw a picture of him on Facebook holding a gun.
Deanthony C. Tanner is now charged in U.S. District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Tanner, 19, was previously convicted of second-degree assault and resisting arrest and was released from prison on July 2, according to Missouri Department of Corrections records.
A few days later, a Kansas City police sergeant who heard Tanner was out of prison searched Facebook and saw two pictures of Tanner with guns, according to the allegation in court documents.
As a convicted felon, it was illegal for him to possess a firearm, and police began looking for him, according to the documents.
On July 13, Tanner was driving a vehicle that was pulled over by police. Officers found two loaded handguns under the passenger and driver’s seats.
Tanner told them the gun under the driver’s seat belonged to the car’s owner, and he didn’t know it was there and had never handled it.
He later admitted to having touched the gun previously. He was also questioned about the Facebook pictures and told officers that one picture was old and the other showed him with a phone case, not a gun.
But detectives searched his phone and found pictures taken on July 3 and 9 in which he was holding guns, the court documents allege.
Federal prosecutors are asking that Tanner be held without bond while the case is pending.
