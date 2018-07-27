19-year-old goes to hospital after getting shot during party, KC police say

A 19-year-old woman was injured after she was shot at a party early Friday, Kansas City police say.
Police have not released the woman’s condition, but said the victim was shot in the leg, according to Kansas City police spokesman Darin Snapp.
Officers were called to Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas in Overland Park at around 12:55 a.m. in regard to the shooting. Police said the woman went there following the incident.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 55th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City; however, Snapp said the “exact location of the shooting was unknown and a crime scene could not be located” when officers went to investigate.
Police said the woman was shot by “an unknown subject.” No further details were released about a possible suspect, but police said the investigation was ongoing.
