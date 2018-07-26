Woman sexually assaulted in Lenexa apartment; police release video of suspects’ car

Two men drove a woman to a Lenexa apartment from a Kansas City parking lot and sexually assaulted her in the early morning hours of July 22, police said.
Lenexa police released video and a photograph Thursday of a car that may have been driven by suspects who the victim said told her they were from Tanzania and spoke together both in English and Swahili.
The woman was leaving a business while it was still dark in the 9900 block of Holmes Road with the two men. They were not known to her, police said, and they drove her to a Lenexa apartment where she was attacked.
Both men were black males. One was described as in his early-to-mid-40s, with short salt-and-pepper hair, about 5-foot-10 with average to muscular build. He was wearing a white, plaid button-down shirt and blue stripes and blue jeans.
The second man was in his mid-to-late-20s, with short salt-and-pepper hair, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8. He was wearing a white polo shirt with a black stripe on the right side.
They were driving a newer, dark blue passenger car or sports car, possibly a BMW. It had a distinctive front vanity plate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8056 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
