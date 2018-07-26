Suspect vehicle

Lenexa police are looking for the driver of this vehicle, seen at 99th and Holmes Road in Kansas City in the early morning July 22, in connection with an investigation of sexual assault.
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted in Lenexa apartment; police release video of suspects’ car

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

July 26, 2018 03:33 PM

Two men drove a woman to a Lenexa apartment from a Kansas City parking lot and sexually assaulted her in the early morning hours of July 22, police said.

Lenexa police released video and a photograph Thursday of a car that may have been driven by suspects who the victim said told her they were from Tanzania and spoke together both in English and Swahili.

The woman was leaving a business while it was still dark in the 9900 block of Holmes Road with the two men. They were not known to her, police said, and they drove her to a Lenexa apartment where she was attacked.

Both men were black males. One was described as in his early-to-mid-40s, with short salt-and-pepper hair, about 5-foot-10 with average to muscular build. He was wearing a white, plaid button-down shirt and blue stripes and blue jeans.

The second man was in his mid-to-late-20s, with short salt-and-pepper hair, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8. He was wearing a white polo shirt with a black stripe on the right side.

They were driving a newer, dark blue passenger car or sports car, possibly a BMW. It had a distinctive front vanity plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8056 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

