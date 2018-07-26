Independence man sexually assaulted 1-year-old ‘out of curiosity,’ prosecutors say

An Independence man was charged Thursday afternoon for allegedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter.
Sean V. Fye, 21, was questioned by police after the infant’s mother noticed bleeding while changing her daughter’s diaper. The mother brought her to Children’s Mercy Hospital on Tuesday morning and said Fye may have caused the injury while changing the baby’s diaper, according to court documents.
Fye then told detectives he had assaulted the baby “out of curiosity” while changing her diaper on Tuesday, court documents say.
He was charged with first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.
If convicted, Fye would face life in prison without the possibility of parole. His bond is set at $100,000.
