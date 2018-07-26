Former Mission shop owner gets probation for selling counterfeit designer brands

The owner of Sue’s Accessories in Mission has been sentenced to a year of probation for selling counterfeit designer merchandise including Coach purses and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

So Wun Pak, 64, was charged with felony counterfeit in November after investigators removed thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit merchandise in her shop court records say. In May, she had pleaded no contest to the felony charge of counterfeiting merchandise worth from $1,000 to $25,000.

In total, officers removed and will destroy more than 3,300 items. The store sold items for over a dozen fake brands including Burberry, Chanel, Coach, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Rolex, Hermes, Ralph Lauren.

Pak will face five months in prison if she violates probation.