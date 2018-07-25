Man in his car was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, police say

A man was shot several times in Kansas City at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The man suffered life-threatening wounds after apparently being shot while in his car near 18th and Kansas streets, Kansas City police said.
Investigators on the scene later Wednesday were focused on a vehicle that appeared to have several bullet holes in the driver’s side door and one in the windshield.
No suspect description or motive is known at this time, according to Kansas City police.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
