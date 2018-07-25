Watch as armed robber ‘eats pavement’ while fleeing Lawrence liquor store

The Lawrence Police Department, which has become known for using humor to fight crime, has turned to Twitter again to help solve a liquor store robbery.
In a tweet Monday, Lawrence police released surveillance video of the armed robbery and asked their followers to watch carefully — especially when the robber tumbles to the sidewalk while running away.
“Do you recognize the mannerisms, or a clothing item?” the agency asked. “When this person eats it on the pavement (wait for it), does that look familiar?”
The video shows a person at about 10:10 p.m. Friday jogging up to the Wine Cellar in the 2100 bock of West 25th Street. The assailant is wearing a hood and carrying a shoulder bag.
The video switches to the inside of the store and catches the robber holding a handgun. The person can be seen cocking the weapon and then gesturing for an employee to go to the cash register. The robber waives the handgun as the register is opened and then grabs money.
The video then switches outside, showing the robber falling as he ran from the crime.
Police released the video hoping people can help identify the assailant.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call Lawrence Police Det. Chuck Cottengim at 785-830-7451.
Comments