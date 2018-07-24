Kansas City man robs bank to cover poker game losses then returns to Harrah’s Casino

When a tipster identified Timothy Karpovich as the suspect in a bank robbery, they also told the FBI to look for him at Harrah’s Casino in North Kansas City.

It turned out to be a very good tip. FBI agents were at the casino when Karpovich showed up and arrested him.

On Monday, Karpovich was sentenced to five years and five months in federal prison for the January robbery of the KCB Bank at 13010 Commercial Drive in Bonner Springs.

The 39-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty in April to committing the robbery, which earned him $1,052.

After his arrest, Karpovich told FBI agents that he decided to commit the robbery after losing all of his money a few days earlier playing poker.










