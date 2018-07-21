Police chase ends at I-435 and Wornall Road; attempted murder suspect arrested

A police chase involving the Leawood police department ended at Interstate 435 and Wornall Road Saturday. It started at I-435 and State Line Road in Leawood.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) special agents were working with four Kansas City-area police departments to locate a shooting suspect who was wanted for attempted murder.
An officer from the Leawood Police Department spotted the vehicle at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the area of Roe and College. The suspect did not stop for the officer and a pursuit began.
Near I-435 and Wornall the suspect, identified by KBI agents as John Butler, 35, of Lenexa, crashed his vehicle and fled by foot into a wooded area. Agents chased him and arrested him a short time later.
KBI officials said Butler was wanted in connection with a shooting Friday in Linn County.
The shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the area of 604 E. Walnut Ave. in Blue Mound, where officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
The Kansas City Police Department, the Lenexa Police Department, the Shawnee Police Department, and the Overland Park Police Department, assisted KBI.
Comments