Man who allegedly stabbed Overland Park 7-Eleven clerk charged

A man who was arrested in Wednesday’s stabbing of a 7-Eleven clerk in Overland Park was charged on Thursday in Johnson County Court.
At his initial court appearance in Johnson County District Court, Cole M. Glaeser, 21, was charged with aggravated battery. His bond was set at $100,000.
Police said Glaeser stabbed the unsuspecting 46-year-old clerk just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday at the gas station on 107th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was upgraded to stable that afternoon.
Police detained Glaeser in connection with the incident at 107th and Marty streets shortly after it occurred.
According to jail records, Glaeser lives near the 7-Eleven.
After he was arrested in the stabbing, a neighbor in Glaeser’s apartment complex filed a request for a protection order from him. In that motion, the neighbor alleged Glaeser had been harassing him for months about cleaning up his deck.
Glaeser told the judge he plans to hire a lawyer. His next court appearance is scheduled for next Thursday, July 26.
The motive in the stabbing remains unclear. Police say it was not an attempted robbery.
