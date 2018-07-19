Kansas City police arrest Westport carjacking suspect after chase into Kansas

Kansas City police on Thursday arrested a man suspected in a Westport-area carjacking after a 40-minute chase that led them over state lines into Kansas.
Police noticed the gray Ford Taurus at Southwest Trafficway and Interstate 35 at 11 a.m. The car had been stolen Wednesday night near Westport and Broadway in a carjacking.
The driver refused to stop for police and headed toward Kansas City, Kan.
With the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol, KCK police and the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, police were able to stop the man in the 900 block of Orville Avenue. They arrested him on suspicion of carjacking.
No one was injured in the chase.
