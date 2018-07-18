Video from Independence police shows suspect shooting 7-year-old girl in June

A graphic video released by Independence police on Wednesday shows a masked man shoot three men — and a 7-year-old girl.
The video shows the man chase three men into an apartment and stand in the doorway shooting into the building. The child, who was standing in the doorway, is pushed down by the other victims as they fled the shooter. She scooted away from the door, unable to stand because of her injuries.
All four victims survived their gunshot wounds. Police are looking for the shooter, who ran away shortly after the shooting.
The shooting occurred on June 29, around 4:30 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 9500 block of East Winner Road.
Police ask anyone with information to contact in the Independence Police Department at (816) 325-7330 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
