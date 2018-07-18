2-year-old Independence girl raped repeatedly while mother watched, police say

The 2-year-old girl had no “daddy,” but some terror of men came crying up when her new foster parent tried to change her diaper.
“Daddy hurt me,” she cried. “Daddy stop being mean. Daddy it hurts.”
The horrors that foster parent discovered June 29 were the worst she had ever seen, according to Kansas City police: The 2-year-old girl had been repeatedly raped. And both she and her 1-year-old brother had scarred and mutilated feet.
Now the children’s mother faces abuse and endangerment charges — and accusations that she delivered her daughter as many as 10 times to a home where she witnessed two men sexually assaulting the child.
Azzie C. Watson, 25, of Independence, faces three counts of abuse or neglect and one count of endangerment because her children allegedly lived in the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Watson, who has other charges pending in Wyandotte County, was back in the Wyandotte County jail when police began investigating the foster parent’s discovery.
The children were taken to a Kansas City hospital, where police also obtained a recording reportedly made by Watson’s boyfriend. She apparently admitted she had seen two men sexually assaulting her 2-year-old daughter.
She said in the recording that she was embarrassed about going back to the men in the house and that she knew it “was bad and so wrong,” according to an investigator’s statement. Watson said she was involved in sexual activity with the men, and saw that her daughter was being sexually assaulted. She called herself “a coward.”
Investigators spoke with Watson in an interview room at the jail July 10. Watson told investigators that the recording was not true and that she had felt threatened by her boyfriend and told him lies “because he wasn’t believing the truth,” the investigator’s statement said.
Medical records would show that the 2-year-old had contracted a sexually transmitted infection, and had amphetamines in her system. Both of the children had scarred feet, embedded with sharp metal objects, evidently from walking around without shoes in a littered house and garage.
Watson rarely had a stable home while growing up in Great Bend, Kan., said Aubree Crawford, a childhood friend.
“She seemed happy for the most part,” Crawford said. “I don’t think the constant moving really impacted her much. She was always wanting to become friends with new people. It’s crazy to me that she let this happen to her 2-year-old.”
Watson was 8 when they met. Watson lived with her grandmother for a while, Crawford said, then with a family friend. When Watson was 14, the friend died and she moved to a foster home run by the friend’s daughter.
This June, the foster parent who took in Watson’s children saw something in the two toddlers she had not seen before. Despite their fear, she said, neither of the children ever asked for their mother. She said she had never housed foster children who did not ask for their parent.
Kansas City police say they are continuing to investigate. No other arrests have been made.
