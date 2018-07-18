Stabbing at Overland Park 7-Eleven leaves clerk in critical condition

An Overland Park 7-Eleven clerk is in critical condition after he was stabbed early Wednesday morning while on the job.
Police were called to the scene at 107th Street and Metcalf Avenue just before 6 a.m. There, they found the stabbing victim, a 46-year-old clerk.
Police spokesman John Lacy said that the clerk was in the aisle when a man “came out of nowhere” to stab him twice in the back.
“He did not see it coming,” Lacy said.
The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live.
Police detained a 21-year-old man in connection to the stabbing at 107th and Marty Streets shortly after.
Lacy said that the incident was not an attempted robbery and that a motive remains unclear.
