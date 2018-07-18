Johnson County doctor sues woman who accused him of rape

A Johnson County doctor facing criminal charges of rape and sodomy has filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Johnson County District Court by Albert Chmielewski alleging that he was defamed by false sexual assault claims.
The woman knew her allegations were “false and defamatory” and they led to his arrest and the filing of criminal charges, according to the lawsuit.
However, the case has not yet gone to trial and the criminal case is pending, according to court records.
The alleged sexual assault occurred in Overland Park on July 23, 2017, and the next day the woman filed a request for an order of protection from Chmielewski.
“I’m afraid for my safety because yesterday July 23rd, I was raped, choked and struck by the defendant after a first date,” she wrote in the motion.
But the protection order was dismissed last September when the woman did not show up for a court hearing.
Then in December, Johnson County prosecutors charged Chmielewski with rape and aggravated sodomy.
He posted bond the next day and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.
Chmielewski’s medical license remains active, according to the Kansas Board of Healing Arts. He’s a family practice doctor.
In his lawsuit, he seeks only $1 in damages “or whatever other compensation that is deemed just and proper.”
It also seeks “restoration of his name.”
Comments