Police chase ends with two in custody in homicide investigation

Kansas City police arrested a man and a woman following a car chase that ended with a crash at a home near 46th Street and Benton Boulevard early Tuesday morning.
Officers attempted to stop the two, who police say may be connected to a recent homicide, around 3:30 a.m. at 27th Street and Indiana Avenue.
According to initial reports, the wreck occurred after a short pursuit. The two arrested are being interviewed by investigators. Police have not said what homicide the two may have been involved with. No other details were provided.
