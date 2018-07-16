Church members to gather and ‘pray for senseless loss of life’ at neighboring garage

It might seem an unlikely partnership: a garage and a church.
But it’s been solid since 2008, when the owners of Inner City Oil donated space for Covenant Presbyterian Church to use for a garden. Produce from the garden is sold at the gas station, a healthy option among the usual fare of salty or sweet snacks.
For the second time since 2008, the church is holding a vigil in honor of an employee killed at the gas station on Swope Parkway. This one will be held Wednesday, according to an email sent Monday.
The employee was found dead from gunshot wounds when police arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. Monday.
Later Monday morning, Sgt. Jacob Becchina said police believed he was the victim of a robbery.
No arrests have been made and there was no description of the shooter. Detectives continued to interview witnesses Monday afternoon.
“On Wednesday morning, we will offer a sign of community support by taking a field trip next door to OUR corner store,” the letter stated. “If the store is open for business, I would like for us all to go in and make a purchase. We will also gather at our community garden for a vigil led by Pastor Kirk Perucca. “
Perucca, the pastor, said that the news devastated their community.
“It’s crushing and I know that the owners are grieving,” he said. “We want to show support for them and for (the victim).”
In 2010, the church held its first vigil for their neighbors, when an employee was killed.
Laura Hyland, a nurse who leads Covenant’s Health and Wellness program, said in an email Monday that Inner City Oil was an engaged member of the community.
“We pray for the senseless loss of his life,” she wrote. “We pray for his family. We pray for the business owners. We pray for the neighborhood.”
The vigil will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at a time that was originally going to be the first meeting for the church’s new coalition against violence.
Comments