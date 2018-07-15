Three Kansas City police officers shot; two in stable condition.

Update: Three police officers were shot, two of them were undercover police officers who were trying to make an arrest. A third officer was shot during the hunt for a suspect.
Two undercover Kansas City police officers were shot in Kansas City near U.S. 40 and Manchester while making an arrest, Kansas City police said Sunday. They were expected to live.
As police hunted for a suspect, a barrage of gunfire could be heard near 28th Street. A third officer was shot at 30th Street and Topping.
The first two officers who were shot were in stable condition and were expected to live.
The two undercover police were working on an investigation at the Sky-Vu Motel, 8300 E. U.S. 40, when they were shot about 12:15 p.m., Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said.
A suspect who fled in a vehicle with second person. Police found the second person and vehicle.
The shooting suspect was then found near 30th and Topping and again exchanged gunfire with police. A third officer was shot and injured. The officer was taken to a hospital.
In searching for the suspect, police blocked off traffic around 5618 East 28th St. Officers with long automatic assault rifles were positioned at each street corner.
At 12:56 p.m. a barrage of gunshots — at least 50 — could be heard there and then a stream of emergency vehicles flew east on 30th Street from Van Brunt. About a dozen police cars with sirens on sped out of the East Patrol station.
Police alerted worshipers at United Believers Community Church to leave the premises as quickly as possible.
After the initial shooting, police blocked off the entrance of eastbound Interstate 70 from Van Brunt Boulevard.
Kansas City ATF agents were responding to the scene. The Missouri Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were helping, too.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Comments