Kansas City police chase ends with crash in busy Power & Light District

Kansas City police chased a vehicle reportedly taken in a robbery into downtown Saturday evening.
The driver wrecked about 5:45 p.m. in the bustling Power & Light District when he attempted to make a left turn from Main Street onto 14th Street, Kansas City police said.
He failed to make the turn and crashed into the Zafar boutique on Main Street.
The suspect then ran on foot, and police caught him after a short chase.
Police had initiated the chase at 20th and Main, according to police spokesman Jacob Becchina.
Officers successfully deployed stop sticks at 18th and Main.
Wendy Burrell of Overland Park said the area was crowded, possibly due to the Imagine Dragons concert that was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the nearby Sprint Center.
“I can’t believe no pedestrians were hurt,” she said.
Police said the suspect suffered a minor injury to his head as a result of the crash. No other injuries were reported.
There was no structural damage to the building, Becchina said.
