Kansas City man gets 15 years in prison for 2017 shooting

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Sandra Midkiff late on Friday sentenced Markus Hayes, a 24-year-old Kansas City man, to 15 years in prison for his role in a fatal 2017 shooting.
Hayes pleaded guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Warren Jackson III, 23, outside a liquor store at 55th and Paseo.
Kansas City Police were called late in the night of Jan. 27, 2017 to a disturbance at Paul’s Liquor and Grocery, 5506 Paseo. They found Jackson in the back seat of a car suffering from gunshot injuries. He died later at a hospital.
Jackson had been with others in the car when two men exited the liquor store and began shooting at the car.
A relative of Jackson later identified Hayes and Wardell Williams as the assailants from surveillance footage obtained from the scene.
Williams was charged and later pleaded guilty to a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison; he’s currently serving his sentence at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.
