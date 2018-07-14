Suspects backed car into Raymore gun store and took ‘several firearms,’ police say

Authorities are looking for three people accused of using a vehicle to break into a Kansas City area gun store earlier this month.
According to a news release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, “unknown suspects” backed a vehicle through the front doors of Gunner’s Firearms at 402 Pine St. in Raymore after 3 a.m. July 7.
Police said the suspects went inside the store and took “several firearms” before leaving in the vehicle.
A surveillance image released by police shows three people wearing hooded sweatshirts or jackets walking toward the business.
The ATF posted another image on Twitter showing the damaged front door of the gun shop.
Raymore police and agents from the Kansas City office of the ATF are investigating.
The ATF announced Friday it’s offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the burglary leading to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-800-283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact the ATF through its website.
