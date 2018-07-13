Man in drug deal points crossbow at undercover agent in Kansas City, feds say

A federal agent conducting undercover surveillance on a suspected drug house watched a man sell drugs — and then point a crossbow in his direction, authorities said.
The agent was in an unmarked vehicle on a Kansas City street when a silver car drove up and parked directly in front of him, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
The driver of the silver car, later identified as George B. Slater, opened the trunk of his car, and with the agent watching, allegedly made a drug deal with a woman.
That’s when Slater allegedly got the crossbow out of the trunk and pointed it at the windshield of the agent’s car, according to the affidavit.
The agent turned on his emergency lights, got out and ordered Slater to drop the weapon.
Slater complied and was arrested by the agent and a Kansas City police officer who was part of the surveillance team. Slater told the agent that he actually had pointed the crossbow at some people he knew who were walking by the agent’s car.
In a subsequent search of the silver car, investigators found a 9mm handgun and small amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, according to the allegations.
On Friday, Slater, 54, was charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm during the commission of a drug crime.
