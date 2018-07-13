KC man owned 6,500 images of child porn. He gets 11 years in prison

A Kansas City man who possessed more than 6,500 images of child pornography was sentenced Friday to 11 years in federal prison.
Michael Vandergriff, 56, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, where he pleaded guilty in February to attempted distribution of child pornography.
FBI agents traced pornographic images shared online back to Vandergriff, according to his plea agreement with prosecutors.
A subsequent search of electronic media belonging to Vandergriff turned up “no less than 6,500 files depicting child pornography,” according to a sentencing memo filed by prosecutors. Some of the photos were shot inside his house, the memo said.
