Man charged with firing gun while fighting with Lenexa police

An Overland Park man allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a shot while Lenexa police were trying to arrest him.
No one was hit by the shot, but one officer was injured while struggling with the man early Thursday, according to police.
On Friday, John Wayne Rogers, 32, was charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lenexa police said that Rogers was in a car at a city park after hours. When officers approached, they could see drug paraphernalia.
He refused to get out of the vehicle and when officers tried to detain him, he allegedly pulled the gun and fired a shot before he was subdued.
Police did not say how the officer was hurt, but said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Bond for Rogers was set at $250,000.
